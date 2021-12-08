There were 59 traffic accidents in North Cyprus in the last week, incurring one death and injuries to nine people, Kibris Postasi reported.

A statement issued by the Police Press Officer said that the accidents were caused by a number of reasons including 17 incidents of speeding, careless driving – 14, failing to stop at an intersection – 10, driving too close to the vehicle in front – 11 and other factors – 7.

There were 18 traffic accidents in Nicosia, 17 in Kyrenia, 14 in Famagusta, 6 in Iskele and 4 in Guzelyurt.

The statement said that 867,300 Tl worth of damage had occurred in the same time period between 29 November and 5 December.

Meanwhile further action was taken against 883 of the 7,779 vehicle drivers who were found to have committed traffic offences during the routine traffic controls carried out throughout the country during the same time period.

The distribution of detected traffic offences is as follows:

“Speeding (231), Dangerous Driving (6), Reckless Driving (23), Driving Without a Licence (98), Driving Without a Licence (15), Driving under the influence of Alcohol (14), Driving While Talking on a Mobile Phone (129), Driving Without a Seat Belt (75), Not Following Traffic Signs (62), Not Following Traffic Lights (3), Driving Without Vehicle Inspection Certificate (40), Driving Without Insurance (30), ” A” Road Use, Driving Without Permission (13), Carrying More than Its Tonnage or Dangerous Cargo (1), Not Carrying a Taximeter in the Taxi or Not Operating the Meter while Carrying Passengers or using it fraudulently (1) and 142 other traffic offenses”.

