LGC News logo

One death and 23 Injuries in Traffic Accidents Last Week

  • 1:34 pm

North Cyprus News - Traffic police

Monday, 13 March 2023 

One person died and 23 people were injured in 80 traffic accidents that occurred last week, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Police Press Office, between 6 – 12 March, 25 accidents were caused by speeding, 15 were careless driving, 8 were failures to stop at a road junction. In addition, 22 accidents were caused by driving too close to the vehicle in front, while 10 were caused by other factors.

Most of the accidents happened in Nicosia – 28, followed by Famagusta – 25, then Kyrenia – 18, Guzelyurt – 4 and Iskele – 5.

During that same time period, 14,082 vehicles were surveyed by the traffic police, who took legal action against 1,060 drivers.

The main traffic violations were speeding – 217, dangerous driving – 13, careless driving – 41 and driving without a licence – 191. 

Kibris Postasi

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook