Monday, 13 March 2023

One person died and 23 people were injured in 80 traffic accidents that occurred last week, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to the Police Press Office, between 6 – 12 March, 25 accidents were caused by speeding, 15 were careless driving, 8 were failures to stop at a road junction. In addition, 22 accidents were caused by driving too close to the vehicle in front, while 10 were caused by other factors.

Most of the accidents happened in Nicosia – 28, followed by Famagusta – 25, then Kyrenia – 18, Guzelyurt – 4 and Iskele – 5.

During that same time period, 14,082 vehicles were surveyed by the traffic police, who took legal action against 1,060 drivers.

The main traffic violations were speeding – 217, dangerous driving – 13, careless driving – 41 and driving without a licence – 191.

Kibris Postasi