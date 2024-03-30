LGC News logo

One Fifth of Drivers Cited For Traffic Offences

North Cyprus News - Traffic police

Following police traffic inspections carried out across the country yesterday, 417 of the 2,315 vehicle drivers checked were reported for various traffic offences.

According to the Police Press release, three drivers were arrested and 43 vehicles were banned from the roads.

Reported traffic violations are as follows:

236 – driving above the legal speed limit, 24 – driving under the influence of alcohol, 54 – using a mobile phone while driving, 3 – driving without wearing a seat belt, 17 – driving without a driving licence, 1 – driving without insurance, 1 – failing to obey traffic lights, 1 – for unregistered driving and 80 for other traffic offences.

Yeniduzen

