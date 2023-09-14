Thursday, 14 September 2023

One in five young people in the TRNC are unemployed, Yeniduzen reports.

According to an article written by former Under-Secretary for the State Planning Organisation, Ödül Muhtaroğlu, the results of the 2022 Labour Force Survey, the total number of unemployed people in North Cyprus is 9,340; the general unemployment rate in the country is 6.3 percent. The unemployment rate of the young people aged between 15-24 is 19.2 percent.

There are approximately 127,000 insured employees in North Cyprus. Approximately 64,000 of whom are foreign nationals. Around 65 percent of foreigners are Turkish nationals and 35 percent are third country citizens. The general trend shows that the number of locals working in private employment is on the wane.

The survey also shows that thousands of Turkish Cypriots now work in Southern Cyprus. This number is on the increase because of the advantages of being paid in Euros.

Muhtaroğlu calls for increased investment both locally and from abroad to improve the TRNC economy.

