Sunday, 28 August 2022

One in four car owners do not pay road tax because of the economic situation and/or the belief that it is poor value for money, Yeniduzen reports.

Road users complain about the conditions of the roads and the lack of street lighting, while for others it is not economically viable to pay road tax.

According to Yeniduzen, as of this August, it is estimated that there are 240,000 vehicles on the road, 210,000 have valid insurance and 160,000 of which have road tax. This leaves 50,000 vehicles which while insured, do not have road tax.

Meanwhile around 30,000 vehicles have neither insurance nor valid road tax and it is not known how many of these vehicles are on the road.

Yeniduzen