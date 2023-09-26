Tuesday, 26 September 2023

Fake advertisements for house rentals have been posted on social media, the police have warned, Kibris Postasi reports.

The police announced that fraudulent activities were carried out by using fake house rental advertisements shared by some malicious users on social media platforms and money has been obtained fraudulently from individuals.

The police stated that a Facebook user recently posted fake rental house advertisements and received 134,000 TL from two people he corresponded with with the promise of renting a house.

“In order to prevent our people from experiencing similar victimisation, it is strongly recommended that they be very careful when they look for a house rental on the internet or social media platforms and do not transfer money to the bank account numbers provided without checking to see that the house they wish to rent actually exists”, a police warning stated.

Kibris Postasi