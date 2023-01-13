Friday, 13 January 2023

The TRNC economy will not develop without a federal solution, a businessman has said, Yeniduzen reports.

Commenting on how the devalued Turkish lira has negatively affected his business, artificial turf producer and director of Ar-Çim Ticaret, Güven Arca, said that all sectors had been badly affected by the ever-depreciating Turkish lira.

He also said that it was understandable that given the cost of living, gardens were given less priority.

“The economy will not develop without a federal solution. If there is no solution in Cyprus, the economy will never improve. Because our use of the Turkish lira affects our economy a lot and takes it backwards. A federally structured solution is essential. At the very least, we need to know that the value of the money we spent will be the same today as it was yesterday. In addition to all this, there is no production in our country. If this continues, we will never be able to progress. A solution in a federal structure is absolutely necessary in this country…”, Arca said.

Yeniduzen