Monday, 16 May 2022

A meeting of the General Assembly, which was convened to discuss the programme of the newly-formed coalition government led by Ünal Üstel (UBP), ended after only five minutes, Yeniduzen reported.

No deputies spoke at the meeting, which began at 11.10 following a delay of 1 hour and 10 minutes, during which the opposition boycotted the assembly.

The government’s vote of confidence will be held on Wednesday, May 18.

Yeniduzen