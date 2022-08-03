Wednesday, 3 August, 2022

The main opposition party CTP has accused the UBP government led by Prime Minister Ünal Üstel of making citizens pay for the fuel purchased without tender, Yeniduzen reported.

Stating that small-scale enterprises will not be able to pay their electricity bills, the CTP called for generator investments, taking measures to reduce costs, contacting the European Union (EU) for the transition to green energy, returning to the multi-tariff and concluding the international tender quickly.

The statement said, “On the day the CTP comes to power, it will hold accountable those responsible for trying to bankrupt both the institution and the Turkish Cypriots by buying fuel without a tender, and will bring the matter to the judiciary when necessary“,the statement said.

The statement from CTP is as follows:

“The illegitimate UBP-DP-YDP government is trying to make the Turkish Cypriot people pay for the fuel they bought without a tender for the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority (Kıb-Tek). The Turkish Cypriot community, which has been facing democratic and economic impoverishment for a long time, is also expected to be burdened with exorbitant electricity prices. This mentality, which is incapable of making the necessary investment in the field of energy and making our people pay for the mistakes it has made at every opportunity, has made an exorbitant increase in the bills of July again and dragged the people to the point of poverty”.

Yeniduzen