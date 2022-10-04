Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Kib-Tek is preparing a comprehensive report regarding the outbreak of two fires in Ağırdağ and Lapta last night which were caused by sparking from overhead power lines, Yeniduzen reports.

The fires damaged five houses, four vehicles, and 350 acres of forest area were destroyed.

The Chairman of the Kib-Tek’s Board of Directors Hüseyin Pasha said, “A comprehensive report is being prepared, after the police determined the cause of both fires as “sparks from electrical wires.

“We will start our work with the completion of this report. We know that electrical wires are very close to each other. We are working on that as well”, he said.

“Intercity roads are almost always forested… Underground power lines are something that will take serious work and time. To be realistic, we don’t have the strength or the chance to do this all at once. But we can do it gradually”.

Meanwhile, locals whose homes were damaged by the fires in Ağırdağ and Lapta are demanding something be done about the overhead power lines which run through forested areas.

Yeniduzen