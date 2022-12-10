Saturday, 10 December 2022

South Cyprus is among the top five EU countries with disease and death rates linked to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to Greek Cypriot daily Phileftheros, there is a long-term systemic problem in the south caused by the overprescribing of antibiotics. This affects the health of the community and also impacts animal husbandry, the report says.

In a separate article published in the newspaper, it was stated that the paediatric service at Limassol General Hospital was full due to serious infections in children of all age groups.

According to the NHS website, antibiotics are no longer routinely used to treat infections.

This is because many infections are caused by viruses, so antibiotics are not effective.

Antibiotics are often unlikely to speed up the healing process and can cause side effects.

The more antibiotics are used to treat trivial conditions, the more likely they are to become ineffective for treating more serious conditions.

Both the NHS and health organisations across the world are trying to reduce the use of antibiotics, especially for health problems that are not serious.

Kibris Postasi, NHS