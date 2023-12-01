Friday, 1 December 2023

A march was organised by the Champion Angels Preservation Association to demand harsher penalties for those blamed for the collapse of the Isias Hotel during earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş in Turkey, Yeniduzen reports.

The “Shine a Light on Justice” march, was held to demand that those who face trial for substandard building practices be charged with “possible intent” which brings with it a longer prison sentence.

The Adıyaman Public Prosecutor’s Office prepared an indictment related to the Isias Hotel, and it had been decided that the suspects would be tried on charges of “conscious negligence.”, which brings a prison term of seven years. This is not long enough, the Association says.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the Turkish Maarif College in Famagusta with torches in their hands.

The Champion Angels is the name designated to all the Famagusta students who died after the Isias Hotel collapsed during earthquakes on February 6.

Yeniduzen