Passengers bound for Ercan Airport began slow hand clapping after hearing that their Pegasus Airlines’ Antalya-Ercan flight would be delayed by seven hours.

The delay was caused by a malfunction on the plane which was due to leave at 13.55. The passengers disembarked but protested at the predicted seven hours delay before take off.

Civil Aviation Department Director Mustafa Sofi stated that there was a malfunction on the plane and that it would be repaired and the passengers would be boarded.

However later, he went on to say that there was fog in Istanbul, which had delayed the arrival of the part required for the plane. There had been numerous delays because of fog, Sofi added.

Finally, after a wait of eight and a half hours, the plane landed at 22.07 Cyprus time.

Yeniduzen