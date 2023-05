Saturday, 27 May 2023

A pedestrian died after being hit by a car on the Nicosia-Guzelyurt main road just after midnight last night, Yeniduzen reports.

Engin Kuzucu (42) was walking on the side of the main road when he was struck from behind by a car driven by Chiru Nicolae (44).

The driver of the vehicle was arrested. A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen