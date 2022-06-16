Thursday, 16 June 2022

A 24-year-old man who was struck by a speeding driver in Nicosia last December has died from his injuries, Yeniduzen reported.

Mehmet Çakır (24), who was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Nicosia in December last year, died today at the hospital where he was being treated in Turkey.

The accident took place on Şht Mustafa Ahmet Ruso Street in Nicosia, one of the unlit roads in Nicosia, on December 9, 2021, at 23:50. Mr Çakır was attempting to cross the street on foot, when he was hit by Kadir Karapaşa (22) who was speeding. Following the accident, Mr Çakır had been fighting for his life for months.

