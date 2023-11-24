Friday 24 November 2023

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a drunk driver and dragged along the road for 40 metres, Yeniduzen reports.

The driver E.Ş., who tested for 301 mg/dl of alcohol, struck a 42-year-old pedestrian on the Çatalköy – Kyrenia main road, causing serious injuries appeared at court today.

The accident happened on Tuesday, while the driver was overtaking without due care.

The pedestrian, Artene Gatmaitan, was taken to Nicosia Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia, while the driver, who was only slightly injured was taken to Kyrenia State Hospital.

The driver was discharged following first aid treatment. Meanwhile, the pedestrian, Artene Gatmaitan, whose injuries were said not to be life-threatening, was moved from the surgical ward to a general ward.

At court today, the police requested that the investigation initiated against the suspect be completed and that he be released on bail.

Judge Murat Soytaç, who evaluated the testimony, ordered the suspect to be tried without arrest, on condition that he is prohibited from going abroad in order to be present at his trial and that two reputable guarantors signed a surety bond worth 100,000 TL each.

Yeniduzen