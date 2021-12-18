A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck down by a drunk driver in Kyrenia in the early hours of this morning, Kibris Postasi reported.

A statement made by the Police Press Officer said that the accident occurred at around 01:10 today on Ecevit Street in Kyrenia, when 33-year-old Serap Bilgin, who was driving carelessly under the influence of 121 mlg of alcohol, hit 41-year-old Mehmet Aydoğdu, a resident of Kyrenia, who was crossing the road at the time.

Mr. Aydoğdu, who was injured as a result of the accident, was taken to Dr. Akçicek Hospital. After treatment, he was referred to Suat Günsel Hospital where he was diagnosed as having sustained a fractured left ankle.

The driver of the vehicle, Serap Bilgin, was arrested.

Kibris Postasi