North Cyprus News - Pedestrian hit by motorist in Nicosia

Pedestrian Hit by Motorist in Nicosia

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022 

A pedestrian was injured when he was struck by a motorist while crossing a road in Nicosia, Kibris Postasi reported.

The driver, Mehmet Tosun (27) was driving east on Gönyeli Boulevard, at 8pm on Monday evening when he made a careless right-hand turn and struck 23-year-old Hamza Hamza who was using the pedestrian crossing at the junction of Rahat Sokak.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Nicosia State Hospital for treatment.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Facebook