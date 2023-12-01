Friday, 1 December 2023

A pedestrian was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Gemikonağı last night, Kibris Postasi reports.

A 66-year-old driver (H K) struck pedestrian Kübra Türkmen (20), who was trying to cross Ecevit Street in front of Adil Petrol Station.

Mr Turkmen who sustained a fracture to his right foot, a fractured rib cage, and his right hip and a ruptured spleen was taken to Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital and remains under observation in the intensive care unit.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Kibris Postasi