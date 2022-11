Monday, 21 November 2022

A pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car on the Kyrenia-Tatlısu main road yesterday evening.

Umut Altıntaş (37), is now under observation in the intensive care unit at Nicosia State Hospital.

The driver, Kemal İzveren, who was heading towards Tatlısu when he hit Mr Altıntaş who was walking towards Kyrenia, was arrested.

Yeniduzen