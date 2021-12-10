A pedestrian who was struck by a car speeding along Martyr Mustafa Ahmet Ruso Street in Nicosia at around 23.50 yesterday evening is in the intensive care unit at Nicosia State Hospital, Kibris Postasi reported.

The Police Press Officer said that the pedestrian, Mehmet Çakır (24), was crossing the four-lane main road when he was hit by a vehicle being driven at speed and without due care by Kadir Karapaşa (22).

The driver of the vehicle, Kadir Karapaşa, has been arrested and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Kibris Postasi