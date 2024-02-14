Pegasus Airlines has made the cabin baggage allowance chargeable on its flights to Cyprus and has launched four different “flight packages” within this context, Yeniduzen reports.

Accordingly, those who want to take cabin baggage must purchase the “super eco” package. This is offered for sale at least 300 TL more than the “light” package, which includes the right bring on board a “bag that fits only under the arm”.

The practice, which came into force as of February 14, will be valid for flights to Cyprus and abroad.

Pegasus, in its statement, explained that the reason for implementing the new packages was “to prevent congestion during aircraft placement and to create package structures to meet every need“.

The statement said that, “in this new application, all passengers will be able to bring a bag onto the aircraft, whose dimensions are 40cm-30cm-15cm and whose weight does not exceed 3 kilograms, that can fit under the seat. Pegasus passengers who wish to purchase additional cabin baggage will be able to purchase this product individually or by choosing one of the packages“.

Four Baggage Options

According to the statement, four different options will be offered within the scope of the new flight packages valid for international and Cyprus flights.

Passengers who purchase a “Light Package” will be able to purchase additional cabin baggage according to their needs. Passengers who choose one of the other three flight packages called “Super Eco Package”, “Advantage Package” and “Comfort Flex” with cabin baggage allowance will have one personal item, one cabin bag and 20 kg of baggage stored in the hold.

For tickets purchased before February 14, 2024, the old practices and rules will apply.

Yeniduzen