A pensioner accidentally drove his car through a shop window in Famagusta after pressing on the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal, Yeniduzen reported.

This morning, Mustafa Ersoy Özbilen, 71, drove his vehicle through the display window of the Beko store on Sakarya Lemar AVM shopping precinct, damaging a number of white goods.

Fortunately no one in the store was injured. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

Yeniduzen