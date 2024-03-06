A 76-year-old man died in a traffic accident on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road last night, Yeniduzen reports.

The accident occurred at around 9.20 pm on Tuesday, when 23-years-old Umut Baran, who was driving towards Nicosia, lost control of his steering at 500 metres before the İnönü crossroads.

His vehicle struck the central reservation, overturned and slid across the road striking an oncoming car driven by Ahmet Latif.

Mr. Latif, a resident of İnönü, died at the scene of the accident.

His funeral will be held today. Ahmet Latif, who died in the accident, was also the great uncle of Mesarya Municipality Mayor Ahmet Latif.

Mayor Latif said in his post on the subject, “We are deeply saddened to lose another Ahmet Latif of our family…His funeral will be held today, Wednesday, 6.3.2024 after the afternoon prayer, at İnönü Cemetery…Condolences to the entire family. It is with sadness that it is announced to his loved ones…“.

A police investigation into the accident is ongoing.

Yeniduzen