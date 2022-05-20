Friday, 20 May 2022

The People’s Party (HP) will not remain silent about the practices that are contrary to democracy and ignore the will of the people, a written statement issued by the HP said, BRT reported.

The statement said that there had been increasing breaches in democracy in recent times, and that HP would stand up for democracy. The party would react to practises which are against the will of the people and their independence.

Therefore, in order to pave the way to an election, the People’s Party deputies will resign from their parliamentary seats within a week.

However, it was noted that they will consult with the main opposition party (CTP), non-parliamentary political parties, trade unions, non-governmental organisations and professional organisations on the one hand, and with different segments of the society in the regions on the other.

BRTK