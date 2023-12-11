Pharmacists are on a protest march today, in defence of their professional reputation which was damaged following the prescription fraud scandal, Yeniduzen reports.

The protest march will also highlight the problems that people face accessing medicines.

Pharmacists and pharmaceutical warehouse employees gathered at the bus terminal in Nicosia and are marching to Parliament, meanwhile only pharmacies on duty will be open during the march until 14:00.

President of the Pharmacists Association, Umut Öksüz, told Yeniduzen that they were marching in defence of their honour and as a reaction to the problems people face accessing medicines.

“We say we have a few words to say against the discrediting of our profession, the victimisation experienced by our colleagues, and the problems in our insured citizens’ access to medicine“, he said.

It was reported on 24 November that in a statement by the main opposition party CTP, it was noted that there are serious disruptions in the treatment of patients who cannot access medicines, and it is possible some of them have died for this reason.

The Prescription Fraud case which emerged in September has resulted in the arrests and court appearances of a total of 72 individuals, including doctors, pharmacists, civilians, and trainee pharmacists.

The investigation into prescription fraud has affected over 100,000 insured and retiree patients, it was said.

Yeniduzen