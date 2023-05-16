Tuesday, 16 May 2023

The Cyprus Turkish Pharmacists Association has announced the new summer working hours effective from today, Kibris Postasi reports.

The summer hours are in effect until 17 September and are as follows:

NICOSIA, FAMAGUSTA, KYRENIA, LAPTA, ALSANCAK, KARŞIYAKA, GUZELYURT

Weekdays: 08.00 – 17.30 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday)

Thursday: 08.00-13.30 (closed in the afternoon)

Saturday: 08.00-13.30

Pharmacies on duty: Open between 08.00 and 00.00. On-call service will not be provided.

MESARYA REGION

Weekdays: 08.00 – 19.00

Saturday: 08.00-13.30

Pharmacies on duty: Saturday: 13.30 – 19.00

Sundays, public holidays and public holidays: It will serve between 08.00 – 19.00.

KARPAZ REGION

Weekdays: 08.00 – 20.00

Saturday: 08.00 – 16.00

Pharmacies on duty: Only pharmacies on duty will be open between 08:00 and 18:00 on Sundays, holidays and public holidays.

LEFKE REGION

Weekdays: 08.00 – 17.30 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday)

Thursday: 08:00 – 13:30 (closed in the afternoon)

On Saturday, open between 08.00-13.30 hours.

Pharmacies on duty: Thursday and Saturday: Open between 08.00 and 22.00. On call system will be available between 22.00-00.00.

Sundays and public holidays open between 08:00 and 22:00. On call system will be effective between 22.00-00.00.

ISKELE REGION

Weekdays: 08.00 – 17.30 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday)

Thursday: 08.00 -13.30 (closed in the afternoon

Saturday: 08.00 – 13.30

Pharmacies on duty: Weekdays: They will be open between 08.00 and 22.00.

Thursday – Saturday: open between 08:00 and 22:00.

Sundays and public holidays open between 08:00 – 22:00.

Kibris Postasi