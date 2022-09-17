Saturday, 17 September 2022

Winter opening hours for pharmacies are now in force until 15 May 2023, Yeniduzen reported.

These are as follows:

Pharmacies in Nicosia, Famagusta, Kyrenia -Lapta-Alsancak-Karşıyaka, Güzelyurt Districts

Open between 08.00-17.30 on weekdays, between 08.00 – 13.30 on Thursdays (closed in the afternoon) and between 08.00-13.30 on Saturdays.

On-call pharmacies in these regions will be open between 08.00-00.00 and on-call service will not be provided.

Mesarya

Pharmacies in the Mesarya region will be open between 08:00 and 19:00 on weekdays and between 08:00 and 13:30 on Saturdays. Pharmacies on duty will serve between 13.30 – 19.00 on Saturdays, and between 08.00 – 19.00 on Sundays, holidays and public holidays.

Karpas

Working hours of pharmacies in the Karpaz region are; While it was arranged as 08.00 – 20.00 on weekdays and 08.00 – 16.00 on Saturdays, the working hours of the pharmacies on duty were announced as 08.00 – 18.00.

Lefke

The pharmacies in the Lefke region will be open between 08.00 – 17.30 on weekdays, 08.00 – 13.30 on Thursdays (closed in the afternoon) and 08.00- 13.30 on Saturdays, .

On-call pharmacies will be open between 08.00 and 22.00, and on-call service will be provided between 22.00 and 00.00.

Iskele

Pharmacies in the Iskele region will open between 08.00 – 17.30 on weekdays, between 08.00 – 13.30 on Thursdays (closed in the afternoon) and 08.00 – 13.30 on Saturdays.

Pharmacies on duty will serve between 08:00 and 22:00. There will be no on-call service.

Yeniduzen