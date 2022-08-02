Tuesday, 2 August, 2022

The President of the Cyprus Turkish Secondary Education Teachers’ Union (KTOEÖS) Ozan Elmalı, shared photos of damaged and decayed school buildings on social media, Kibris Postasi reported.

“Instead of thinking about how the state will complete the unfinished road, water and electricity infrastructures, we thank our officials, especially Mr. Nazım Çavuşoğlu [Minister of Education] who do not hesitate to brag about the schools built by charitable citizens. There are questions we need to ask”, the union leader said.

Elmalı said, “Can you take responsibility for the loss of life and property that may occur due to the fact that some schools are about to be demolished?“

Elmalı stated that their struggle is focused on providing education at contemporary standards.

Kibris Postasi