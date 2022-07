Friday, 8 July 2022

The new terminal building at Ercan Airport will not open on 20 July as planned because of a lack of technical equipment, Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı said, Kibris Postasi reported.

He said that although the building itself is completed, the technical equipment required to operate the new terminal has not arrived yet.

Arıklı said that he will hold a press conference at the new terminal after Bayram and invited members of the opposition to attend.

Kibris Postasi