Wednesday, 5 October 2022

There will be a concert given on 8 October to celebrate the 2nd year of the reopening of Maraş/Varosha, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar told Turkish daily Hürriyet.

The prime minister said that the next step would be to open up some of the old Greek and British public buildings built on land belonging to the Ottoman foundations.

Tatar pointed out that despite the pandemic, the town had been viewed by over 750,000 visitors.

Maraş was abandoned after a 1984 UN Security Council resolution that said only original inhabitants could resettle in the town.

In October 2020, a small part of the town (3.5 percent) was reopened to the public.

Tatar said that the TRNC had the right to reopen the town. Referring to the Cyprus negotiations, he said, “We waited 47 years for the deal, but the Greeks gave up every time”.

US Lifting Arms Embargo on Greek Cyprus

Tatar also said that Washington’s lifting of the arms embargo on Greek Cyprus was unlawful. “Türkiye, Greece and the UK are the guarantor countries in Cyprus. How is it possible for the Greek Cypriots to enter into different agreements?”

“To arm the island is to go beyond defence, it is a siege and a challenge to Türkiye”, Tatar said.

The US State Department said the reason behind the decision was in order to “decrease the Russian influence on the region”.

Hürriyet