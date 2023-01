Saturday, 31 December 2022

Supermarkets will no longer be permitted to supply plastic carrier bags in six months after the amendment made to the Packaging and Packaging Waste Management Law is published in the Official Gazette, Yeniduzen reports.

The amendment includes all markets and supermarkets where plastic carrier bags may not be supplied free or charged.

The exception is flimsy bags with no handles used to ensure food hygiene.

Yeniduzen