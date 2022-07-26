Tuesday, 26 July, 2022

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, in an extraordinary U-turn, has stated that the salary cuts decreed for public sector workers have now been rescinded, BRTK reported.

The prime minister said that this was due to lack of staffing required to impose the cuts.

It was reported that the Public Servants Union had filed a law suit against the government for making the cuts – 10 percent for those earning up to 15,000 TL and 20 percent for those employees earning 30 percent and above.

“As the payment instructions for the pensioners, deceased and disabled veterans, social assistance and disability pensions are sent to banks intermittently today, their payments will be 10 percent less. However, this shortcoming will be remedied on Friday while the civil servants are paid, and the deductions will be paid back to them. In short, with the new resources created, all public employees, retirees, martyrs and disabled veterans, social assistance and disabled people will receive their full salaries on Friday”, Prime Minister Üstel said.

The prime minister said that after the change of leadership of the Ministry of Finance, a meeting to evaluate the situation was held under his chairmanship and that with the new resource created at this meeting, he saw that there was no need to implement the decree to cut public servants’ salaries.

Üstel effectively took over the running of the finance ministry, leading to the resignation of its minister Sunat Atun who had been critical of the expensive fuel purchases made without tender on the prime minister’s watch.

BRTK