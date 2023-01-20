Friday, 20 January 2023

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel has condemned the action taken by the United Nations (UN), which has blocked direct access to Taksim Field, Kibris Postasi reports.

The football pitch located in the UK buffer zone, was recently renovated with funding from Turkey, for the use of Çetinkaya Turkish Sports Club (TSK) football team.

However, on January 17 the most direct access to the field was blocked with concrete rubble because using the steps from the old sports club to access the field, violated UN regulations.

The only way to access the field is via a border checkpoint in order to maintain buffer zone status, the UN said.

Prime Minister Üstel stated that the UN does not have the right to make any restrictions, rule or have a say about how and by whom the Taksim Field can be used. He said that those with similar mental outlooks could not even tolerate the idea of young people engaging in sports. They will never turn us away from seeking and protecting our rights on this island, he said.

The prime minister went on to say that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had taken initiatives and had demanded an end to these outdated regulations.

He added that it is time to question the UN’s status on the island, Üstel said that if there is no solution to the problem, the government will take all necessary measures regarding the Taksim site.

Kibris Postasi