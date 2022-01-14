Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu has met with Vice President Fuat Oktay in Ankara to discuss North Cyprus’ economic problems, BRT reported.

Speaking at a press conference he held at Ercan Airport on his return to the island, Sucuoğlu said he and Oktay had discussed the TRNC’s economic problems in detail and their meetings had been very positive.

The prime minister went on to say that he had had a one and a half hour meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He said that they had discussed the subject of promoting North Cyprus and also the state of its economy.

New State Hospital

Sucuoğlu ended by saying during his meeting with Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca, they had agreed on laying the foundations of a new 500-bed state hospital planned to be built in Nicosia this year.

BRTK