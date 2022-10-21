Friday, 21 October 2022

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, on Thursday, inspected work being carried out to complete the newest section of the Kyrenia-Alsancak dual carriageway, BRT reported.

He was accompanied by Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı.

Work resumed on Thursday on the second stage of the Kyrenia-Alsancak dual carriageway which was delayed last year.

The first 6.1km section of the road was completed in 2021 but work has since been suspended for financial and technical reasons.

Completion of the second 800m section of the road, being constructed at a cost 36.6m Turkish Lira, is expected in January 2023.

The prime minister said that the ultimate aim was to extend the dual carriageway all the way up to the Lapta hotels strip and, in the future, to Karşıyaka.

He also said that there were plans to construct a dual carriageway to the east of Kyrenia through Çatalköy.

BRTK