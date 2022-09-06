Tuesday, 6 September 2022

A meeting has been arranged between Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, and a number of public sector unions to discuss the state’s financial contributions to local councils, Yeniduzen reports.

Chairman of the Municipal Workers’ Union (BES) Mustafa Yalınkaya told Turkish news agency TAK that BES, Dev-İş and Famagusta Genel İş representing the 28 mayors and municipalities have been invited to a meeting at the Prime Ministry on Thursday, September 8 at 14.30.

Mustafa Yalınkaya pointed out that the only item on the agenda would be the state contributions to municipalities.

Noting that the Municipalities (Amendment) Draft Law continues to be discussed item by item in the Administrative, Public and Health Affairs Committee of the Republic Assembly, Yalınkaya stated that the process is progressing in a positive and constructive manner and said, “Our hope is that the bill will be sent to the Assembly as soon as possible. We are closely following the process” ,he said.

Yeniduzen