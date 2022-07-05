LGC News logo

PM Üstel Blames Shipping Company For Power Cuts

  • 11:04 am

North Cyprus News - Former Tourism Minister Unal Ustel
[Prime Minister – Ünal Üstel]
Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel has blamed the power cuts on shipping company Sideral Denizcilik, Yeniduzen reported

 Üstel said the following:

The main cause of the power cuts is Sideral Denizcilik, which undertook the tender for the fuel purchase. Kıb-Tek suffered material and moral damage because the company in question could not fulfil its commitments and caused the institution to waste time, and the reflections of this were manifested as the power cuts experienced in the last few days.

“Kıb-Tek will persistently pursue the necessary legal proceedings against Sideral, regarding this example of irresponsibility, which is in no way acceptable and does not even rely on a justified excuse, and all the losses incurred will be compensated by the company in question“, Üstel said.

 He went on to promise that the country’s electricity demands would be met in the interim, following a decision by the Council of Ministers to purchase fuel directly without going to tender.

Yeniduzen

