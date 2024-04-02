Prime Minister Ünal Üstel and Minister of Public Works and Transport Erhan Arıklı inspected the new roundabout at the entrance to Alsancak, Kibris Postasi reports.

The roundabout is part of stage three of the works to improve traffic flow on the Kyrenia-Alsancak main road.

The two ministers were also accompanied by Traffic Department Director Ahmet Aydın and director of the company that undertook the tender, Hüseyin Tüfekçi.

Minister Arıklı said that one of the main problems of the Kyrenia-Alsancak road is the junction at the entrance to Alsancak, and that there had been some debate on the issue of whether to build a roundabout or install traffic lights. He had wanted to pay a visit to the site to judge the effectiveness of a roundabout, he said.

Following a viewing of the area, Minister Arıklı along with the Prime Minister, said, “We saw that the roundabout is quite functional here. Thank you to everyone who contributed. Now we will be able to quickly continue the journey”.

Prime Minister Üstel, speaking after the inspection, stated that they have been working to ease traffic flow on the Alsancak-Karşıyaka-Çamlıbel-Güzelyurt road since 2023, and within the scope of these works, they have built the roundabout at the entrance to Alsancak within the scope of the project developed by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport.

Üstel stated that some expropriations had to be made in order to have the roundabout sited in that particular location and that these were resolved by the Ministry. He said, “Today, the first attempt of the arrangement [of the roundabout at the entrance to Alsancak] is being made“.

Recalling that the Kyrenia-Alsancak main road has been on the agenda since 2012, the prime minister said, “Our government said that we will finish this road and today we came to Alsancak. We resolved the [disputed issue] of the roundabout in Alsancak. From here on, we will go to the Lapta Hotels zone, that is, to the exit of Lapta”, he said.

Prime Minister Üstel said, “We see how much traffic has eased with this road we have built“, and added that within the scope of the works, lighting, pavements, pathways, and stopping places for minibuses were also made, in addition to the roads.

Üstel stated that these works, currently being carried out at the Alsancak junction, will continue up to the Lapta junction, and it is hoped that the region will be provided with a road that people can use in a safer and more comfortable manner.

Prime Minister Üstel expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Public Works and Transport, the authorities and the relevant company for their efforts to this end, and said that he hoped that the work would be beneficial to the region and the country.

Kibris Postasi