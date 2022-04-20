Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu has said that his decision to sack his Minister of Finance Sunat Atun has been strongly backed by the UBP, Yeniduzen reported.

A late-night meeting was held last night with party member, ministers and coalition partners, at the end of which he said, “discipline and authority are essential“.

Stating that their preferences were conveyed to the Presidency and that the decision belonged to the President, Sucuoğlu said, “Our decision received great support from the party base“.

Yesterday, it was reported that the prime minister had written to President Tatar saying that he wanted the finance minister to be dismissed. The prime minister felt so strongly about it, he threatened to resign if Tatar did not agree to back Atun’s dismissal.

The prime minister said, “Let’s see the decision taken by President Ersin Tatar”,

Sucuoğlu said that steps will be taken against the deputies and other officials who violate party discipline, and that another meeting would be held on this issue.

Yeniduzen