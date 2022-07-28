Thursday, 28 July, 2022

A man who was caught cheating at a poker game in a casino has been jailed for 12 months, Kibris Postasi reported.

Vidmantas Batakis, who registered himself under a false name at the Concorde Hotel Casino in Bafra was caught marking playing cards after he won a total of 8,789 Euros.

The police said that Vidmantas Batakis, who went to a casino operating in Nicosia on April 21, 2022, showed a false German ID card issued in the name of Martin Berg to the employee at the entrance. The police said that Batakis sat down at the poker table after registering with a fake ID to play the game.

The suspect drew and marked the corners of the playing cards with the felt-tip pen he brought with him. He then returned to the same casino on April 23, 2022 and was noticed while cheating again.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment at the Nicosia Criminal Court.

Kibris Postasi, Dialog