Saturday, 4 March 2023

Traffic Police inspected 1,698 vehicles across the country today and on Friday and 289 drivers were booked for a variety of traffic offences, Yeniduzen reports.

A total of 15 drivers were found to be driving while over the alcohol legal limit, 138 drivers were speeding, three were driving without a licence, and 24 drivers were banned from driving. The remainder were booked for other traffic offences and face legal action.

Yeniduzen