CTP Deputies have posted on social media that the government is attempting to keep protestors away from parliament, while a vote for the Municipal Unification Act is being debated.

CTP deputies hit out at the government in statements they made on social media.

Among those who commented were Sıla Usar İncirli (CTP) who said on social media:

“The illegitimate government intends to forcefully pass the Municipal Unification Act. They prevent the employees and townspeople, who will be directly affected by the law, from reaching the Parliament, for reasons that are outrageous, and bring the police and the public against each other.

There is nothing but the harm that the enemies of the people, who are afraid of their people, can do to this country”.

Fide Kürşat (CTP) posted the following:

“The illegitimate government has called the Assembly for an Extraordinary meeting at 10:00 today. It’s 11:30. The parliament hasn’t opened yet.

“They think that they will make so-called local administration reforms and pass the special bill on the Unification of Municipalities in Parliament, as if they were running away from the fire. They are trying to prevent people who set out to oppose the law that will deform, not reform, local governments by using the police for various reasons!

“They prevent the municipal vehicles from coming in front of the Assembly, they take the employees to the police station.

“They position the riot police in the garden of the assembly.

“It is normal for them to forget that they are in Parliament today with the authority they have received from the people. They do not bring the people to the people’s assembly! They’re afraid!”

Kibris Postasi has since reported that the assembly is now sitting, two hours later than scheduled.

