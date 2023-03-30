Thursday, 30 March 2023

Protestors gathered outside King’ College in London while attempting to stop President Ersin Tatar from entering the building, TRT reports.

A group of around 50 people tried to prevent Tatar from entering King’s College, where he was going to attend a conference on the Cyprus problem. They were carrying Greek flags and banners in protest against Tatar and the Turkish Cypriots. The action was condemned by Turkey.

President Tatar said that the reason behind the protest was because he would be receiving media coverage during his contacts with journalists and lawmakers in the UK.

The police and Turkish security guards intervened to break up the protest to enable President Tatar to access the university building.

Speaking to Turkish media, Tatar said that he would have been attacked if the crowd had not been dispersed.

“They can’t tolerate it“, Tatar said, adding the reason behind the incident was the media coverage of his contacts with journalists and lawmakers in the UK, and also his speeches.

“They don’t even want to let our voices be heard. Because when our voice is heard, they see that it will be accepted, they see that it will become stronger“, the president said.

TRT