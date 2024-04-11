Police carried out traffic inspections across the country, stopping 1,059 vehicles for inspection, Yeniduzen reports.

A total of 109 drivers were cited for various traffic violations and legal proceedings were initiated against them.

During the inspections, 18 vehicles were banned from the road, while 69 drivers were charged with speeding, 18 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 2 for driving while using a mobile phone, 1 for driving without wearing a seatbelt. Meanwhile 39 others were charged with various other traffic violations.

Yeniduzen