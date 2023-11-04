Saturday, 4 November 2023

Traffic police conducted checks on 2,075 drivers, and 377 of them were reported for various traffic violations, Yeniduzen reports.

According to information provided by the Police Press Office, out of the 377 drivers found to have committed traffic offences, 148 were speeding, 35 were driving under the influence of alcohol, and one was driving without a valid driver’s license. Additionally, 87 drivers were caught using their mobile phones while driving, 9 were not wearing seatbelts, and 3 drivers were arrested.

Furthermore, 43 vehicles were impounded.

Yeniduzen