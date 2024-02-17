Traffic police inspected a total of 1,522 vehicles last night, resulting in 473 drivers being cited for a variety of traffic violations, Yeniduzen reports.

As a result of the police monitoring 344 motorists were fined for driving above the legal speed limit, 8 for driving under the influence of alcohol, 4 for driving without insurance, 15 cases of using a mobile phone while driving, and 15 for driving without wearing a seat belt.

A total of 473 vehicle drivers were reported for various traffic offences, including driving without a licence and 86 for other traffic violations.

Legal proceedings were initiated against them, meanwhile 22 vehicles were banned from the roads.

Yeniduzen