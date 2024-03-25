Following the arrest of two human traffickers caught in Turkey, who left behind a total of 35 refugees including five children aged between 2 and 9, four women, and 26 men aged between 15 and 50 on the coastline of Karşıyaka Fener region the previous evening, they were brought before the court in Kyrenia after being apprehended, Kibris Postasi reports.

Testifying in court, Police officer Sedat Bayramoğlu stated that that on March 23, 2024, 35 refugees, including five children aged between 2 and 9, four women, and 26 men aged between 15 and 50, were detected by police officers from Lapta Police Station attempting to illegally enter the TRNC via an unauthorised port on the Karşıyaka coastline.

Bayramoğlu further informed the court that the individuals attempting to smuggle the refugees into the TRNC were apprehended by Turkish Coast Guard teams, and the investigation is ongoing.

Requesting that the detained refugees be held for one day for investigative purposes, the police stated that the refugees would initially be kept at the Yıldız Student Dormitory.

In addition to the police testimony, Prosecutor Senem Palabıyı stated that the needs of refugee children would be addressed by social service officers and that they were aware of the matter.

Senior Judge Cenkay İnan, considering the testimony before him, ordered the suspects to be detained for one day for the purposes of investigation.

