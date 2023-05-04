Thursday, 4 May 2023

The police investigation launched into the sudden death of Mohamed Salah Dusougi Muhamedkhır, who died while staying as a guest in a house in Nicosia, has intensified.

A police officer, giving evidence in court, recalled that Mr Muhamedkhır suddenly became ill and died at a house in Nicosia on May 3.

He stated the one Alyse tablet was discovered in the house, in violation of the Medicine and Pharmacy Law. Following which, five people who were also at the house were arrested.

During a personal search, it was discovered that one of those arrested, had concealed 60 Rivoclon brand pills in her vagina, also in violation of the Medicine and Pharmacy Law. Rivoclon contains Clonazepam, a drug used to treat epilepsy.

The police say that the investigation is just under way and they are trying to discover who supplied the drugs.

It was also stated that a postmortem will be carried out on Mr. Muhamedkhır to determine whether on not any crime was committed in relation to his sudden death.

After evaluating the testimony given before her, Judge Nil Elodie Çeliker ordered the suspects to be detained in custody for 24 hours.

Yeniduzen