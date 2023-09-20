Wednesday, 20 September 2023

The body of a young man was found in a car park serving an apartment block in Nicosia yesterday, Kibris Postasi reports.

A postmortem on the body of 23-year-old Muhammed Bedi Avci determined that the cause of death was “falling from a height, internal organ injuries, bilateral hemopneumothorax and internal bleeding“.

Three people were arrested in connection with his death, AA aged 54, HA aged 48 and HSA aged 17.

The police are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Avci’s death.

Kibris Postasi